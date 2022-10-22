SAPD looking for suspect who shot woman at San Antonio convenience store Saturday evening

Officials say the driver of a grey sedan shot the victim before driving off.

SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Monday around 6 p.m.

Witnesses tell police that a verbal argument led to the shooting between the woman and several young people inside a grey sedan. Officials say the driver of the sedan eventually shot the woman and drove off toward El Paso Street.

Police say they are still searching for the suspects; the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

