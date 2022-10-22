7-Eleven employee recovering after being shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 7-Eleven employee was shot Friday night while talking to his friend outside of the convenience store, police said.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7-Eleven on Foster Road and Rittman for the shooting just before 11 p.m.
The employee said he was talking to a friend who had came to the store, and they went outside to continue their conversation. At some point, another person came up to the employee, shot him and then fled.
The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating the shooting. There was no suspect information given by police.