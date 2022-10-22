7-Eleven employee recovering after being shot in leg, police say

The employee and a friend were outside talking when another person came up and shot the employee, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A 7-Eleven employee was shot Friday night while talking to his friend outside of the convenience store, police said.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7-Eleven on Foster Road and Rittman for the shooting just before 11 p.m.

The employee said he was talking to a friend who had came to the store, and they went outside to continue their conversation. At some point, another person came up to the employee, shot him and then fled.