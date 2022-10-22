Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police

SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.
Another family member stepped in to try and break up the argument, but the suspect shot the man he was arguing with.
The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, and police say they are looking for the suspect who fled after the shooting.