Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police

Police are looking for the person that shot a man following an argument at a family gathering early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.

Another family member stepped in to try and break up the argument, but the suspect shot the man he was arguing with.