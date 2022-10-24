San Antonio teen arrested after allegedly trafficking young girl from Tennessee

The 18-year-old suspect allegedly paid for the flight of a girl he had been in contact with online for a year.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teen has been arrested after he allegedly trafficked a child.

According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thapelo Winston was in contact with a young Tennessee girl for a year. The girl ran away from home earlier this month, with officers saying Winston paid for her flight to San Antonio.

According to police, Winston rented a motel room where he went on to have sexual relations with the victim. Records state the two were working to "save up money to eventually get an apartment," or potentially travel to Africa where Winston's mother lives.

The victim was eventually able to contact an officer. Records state Winston was trying to help her escape an abusive relationship with her parents, while authorities pointed to the victim's underage status and Winston having paid her way to Texas as evidence that she was being trafficked.

