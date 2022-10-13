Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD

Authorities say the suspect held up a north-side smoke shop on Oct. 2, bringing a gun and machete into the business.

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening.

According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.

Ojeda eventually fled the area on a bike, Soliz said, though it's unknown how much money or product he took from the business. Investigators identified him through video footage and photos of the incident.

The suspect also had outstanding charges of aggravated assault stemming from prior incidents.

