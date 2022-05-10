'Unlawful restraint' charges a possibility as BCSO investigates migrants flown to Florida

BCSO arrived at the charge because of claims that the migrants were transported out of the county under false pretenses, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after migrants were flown from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard in Florida, and now says the case potentially involves unlawful restraint charges.

A Thursday afternoon statement from Sheriff Javier Salazar stated the agency was investigating that charge because of claims that the migrants were transported out of the county under false pretenses. He also said they've identified suspects, and clarified that they are only considering people who were physically in Bexar County "at the time of the offense" as suspects.

Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard in September have sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The suit alleges that the migrants were falsely told that they would be taken to Boston or Washington.

A number of migrants reportedly identified San Antonio native Perla Huerta as the woman who recruited them from near the migrant resource center on San Pedro Boulevard.

Salazar again said on Thursday that BCSO has identified suspects, but that they're not at liberty to discuss who they are. He also said that his office has filed to secure visas for the migrants, in effect providing protection while they potentially serve as witnesses for the investigation.

The sheriff's full statement is below:

“Based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses, we are investigating this case as possible Unlawful Restraint (Tx Penal Code 20.02). We have suspects identified, however at this point in the investigation, we are not at liberty to release those names publicly or confirm any identities.

"Only those who were physically in our jurisdiction at the time of the offense are considered suspects. We have submitted documentation through the federal system to ensure the migrants’ availability as witnesses during the investigation.