Man in critical condition after shot several times during possible 'ambush-style' attempted robbery

Police say the man picked up three women and was told to drive to a gas station where two men with guns ambushed him and tried to rob him, then shot him three times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who picked up three women was told to drive to a gas station where two men then ambushed him, tried to rob him, and then shot him several times, police say.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Palo Alto Road around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police say that the man picked up three women from an unknown location and was told to drive them to a gasoline station because they needed to pick something up.

When he got to the gas station, two men with guns ambushed him and then tried to rob him. When he wouldn't give them his possessions, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him three times in the chest.

The two men and the three women ran off, and police could not locate any of them.

The victim was taken to BAMC in life-threatening condition.

Police say they have good surveillance video of the interaction between the women, the gunmen, and the victim.

Police believe that the whole incident was a set-up.

This is a developing story.

