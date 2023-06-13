Police confirm homeless man dead after being shot west of downtown

There are no witnesses, but police say that an argument was heard prior to the shot being fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was shot west of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called out to South San Marcos at W Commerce just before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

It appears that a homeless man was shot one time in his chest, police say.

Police were given a description for a suspect but say they have very limited information at this time.

No weapons were found at the scene.

Police say that witnesses described hearing an argument prior to the gunshot, but no one actually saw what happened.

Police don't know if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police say the victim appears to be around 30 years old.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.