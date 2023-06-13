Man shot in foot after someone fired off multiple rounds at apartment complex, police say

The gunman has not been found.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who shot up an apartment complex on the southeast side early Tuesday morning and one of those bullets hit a man inside his home.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Bolmore near Pecan Valley Drive.

A sergeant with San Antonio Police says they’re not sure what happened, but do know that someone in the parking lot began shooting at different apartments at the complex.

Two units have bullet holes and a third bullet hit a 61-year-old man in the foot.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are trying to figure out if the person who fired those shots was walking or driving.

Neighbors could be seen standing outside of their homes trying to find out what happened.

The search for the shooter is still ongoing.

