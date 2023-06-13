Man dead after losing control of his motorcycle, crashing on south-side

He was taken to BAMC in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south-side late Monday night.

Police were called out to Roosevelt Avenue near Socorro at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a motorcycle.

Officers say the man was heading south on Roosevelt when he lost control and dropped the bike near Socorro.

When SAPD arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a man in his 50s with severe trauma.

He was taken to BAMC in critical condition, but died at the hospital.

Police had Roosevelt near Socorro shut down in both directions while traffic investigators were on scene.

Just last month was National Motorcycle Awareness month.

Texas Department of Transportation reports fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise.

In 2022, there were 562 motorcycle riders killed in motor vehicle crashes, which was an 8% increase from 2021.

Officials are asking you to pay extra attention while on the road, and look out for motorcycles, and be sure to give them plenty of space.

