Man found dead in apartment following welfare check

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead after one of his neighbors called for police to conduct a welfare check on his Thursday night, police said.

Just after 8 p.m. San Antonio Police responded to the 13030 block of Blanco Road to conduct a welfare check after a neighbor heard gunshots coming from an apartment.

Police said they found the victim on the floor by the door with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.