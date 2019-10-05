WATCH LIVE
Photo: KENS 5
Author: KENS5.com Staff
Published: 5:19 PM CDT May 10, 2019
Updated: 4:41 PM CDT May 22, 2019
KENS-CARES 3 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Help us feed the kids!
CHAPTER 2
The need is great
CHAPTER 3
How you can help!
Help us serve 12 MILLION MEALS for kids this summer!

KENS-CARES
  • Help us feed the kids! Chapter 1
  • The need is great Chapter 2
  • How you can help! Chapter 3
Summer isn’t fun if you’re hungry. One in four San Antonio kids will experience hunger during the summer school break.

Many children who struggle with hunger get a nutritious meal through reduced-price lunch programs each school day, but the summer months leave a gap that must be filled to make sure nobody goes hungry.

Last year, KENS 5 along with our sponsors raised more than 11 million meals for children facing hunger in the San Antonio area through the Million Summer Meals for Kids program. This year, our goal is to raise 12 million meals, but we can't do this without your help.

Please join KENS 5 and the San Antonio Food Bank to collect food items and monetary donations during the Million Summer Meals food drive!

“During the summer months, many families stress out trying to figure out how to make ends meet,” said Eric Cooper, president of the San Antonio Food Bank. Families depend on school lunches to feed their children, he said.

In an effort to combat summer hunger, the San Antonio Food Bank, KENS 5 and our partners are aiming to fill up the Food Bank warehouse and feed as many children as possible.

It gives us hope that we are going to meet that demand and make sure no child goes hungry, but it’s going to take the entire community, Cooper said.

1. Drop off non-perishable food items at a partner location

You can do your part by collecting food items to donate and bring them to one of our collection barrels at our partners' business locations around San Antonio:

You also can bring food donations to the San Antonio Food Bank or KENS 5 studios, 5400 Fredericksburg Road in northwest San Antonio.

Our 2019 sponsors:

2. Join KENS 5 for special donation events around San Antonio

We will be hosting Food Frenzy Friday donation events around San Antonio throughout the summer in partnership with our Million Summer Meals for Kids sponsors. Drop by your local H-E-B store and meet our team from 4 to 6:30 p.m. You could even appear on air during our afternoon newscasts!

Monday, June 3: Rowan Windham Memorial Cereal Drive Phone Bank @ KENS 5, 4 - 6:30 p.m. More info here

Friday, June 14: H-E-B @ 8219 Marbach Road, sponsored by AFFCU

Friday, June 21: H-E-B @ 12777 I-10 West, sponsored by Subway

Friday, June 28: H-E-B @ 9238 N. Loop 1604 West, sponsored by Texas Homes

Friday, July 12: H-E-B @ 2130 Culebra Road

3. Donate by making a payment online

Did you know that every $1 donated will help serve seven meals to San Antonio kids this summer? You can do your part by clicking the link below to make a monetary donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.

