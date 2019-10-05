Help us serve 12 MILLION MEALS for kids this summer!

Summer isn’t fun if you’re hungry. One in four San Antonio kids will experience hunger during the summer school break.

Many children who struggle with hunger get a nutritious meal through reduced-price lunch programs each school day, but the summer months leave a gap that must be filled to make sure nobody goes hungry.

Last year, KENS 5 along with our sponsors raised more than 11 million meals for children facing hunger in the San Antonio area through the Million Summer Meals for Kids program. This year, our goal is to raise 12 million meals, but we can't do this without your help.

Please join KENS 5 and the San Antonio Food Bank to collect food items and monetary donations during the Million Summer Meals food drive!

KENS 5