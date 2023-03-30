Four detained after shooting west of downtown, police say

A young woman is expected to be OK after she was taken to a local hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police detained four people – two of them minors – after a shooting west of downtown led to a young woman being hospitalized Thursday evening, officials say.

According to San Antonio Police Department Lt. Ricky Lopez, officers arrived to the 600 block of South Colorado around 6:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire came in. They found the unidentified victim and began searching nearby apartment units for the suspect.

Lopez says that search ended with four individuals in custody, adding it's "likely" that one of them pulled the trigger. No charges have been officially filed as of yet.

Police are still investigating what happened leading up to the gunfire, but the victim is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

