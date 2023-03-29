x
Police respond to apparent shooting in southeast San Antonio

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more information.

SAN ANTONIO — There is was a heavy police presence seen Wednesday evening in one of the most heavily traveled areas in south east San Antonio.  

Just after 4 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the area of Southeast Military Drive and Goliad Road for a reported shooting.  

One person was transported to the hospital with a gun shot wound, officials said. 

Police taped off the entire parking lot in front of the Panda Express - which is also next to a Whataburger at that corner.  

Other details were not known. This story will be updated when we learn more information.

