BCSO looking for man who allegedly robbed minors in McDonald's bathroom

Authorities say he fled the west-side restaurant in a black Mercedes sedan sometime Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are looking for a man who they say robbed three young victims at gunpoint inside a west-side McDonald's bathroom sometime Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the restaurant at Culebra and Talley after the suspect fled in a black Mercedes sedan, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Four others were inside the car.

BCSO released the below photo of the suspect, saying he's estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing black Nike outerwear at the time of the robbery, deputies say.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT- The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this suspect who is wanted for... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at (210)335-6070 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

