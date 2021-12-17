Man dies after he was shot several times in vehicle, police say

When police arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s with multiple gunshot wounds.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was shot several times in his car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Laurel and Zarzamora Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities attempted to save the man, but they said he passed away in the back of the ambulance.

Police are searching for witnesses, but officers found shell casings in the street. Investigators said after the driver was shot, he drove a short distance to Albert Walk where he collapsed.

SAPD is searching for the suspect.