Woman dead after being shot on the east side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after being shot on the east side early Thursday morning, according to officials.

At 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Hays and New Braunfels for a shooting.

Police said when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound laying in the middle of Hays Street. EMS pronounced the woman dead.

Police said they are having a hard time putting the details together, but it looks like the victim was with a group of people who were leaving the Eastside bar when someone fired a shot, hitting the victim.