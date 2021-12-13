Texas DPS asking for help in finding hit-and-run suspect

DPS says the victim's body was found the next day and he was officially pronounced dead at 7:32 a.m. on Friday.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a driver accused of hitting and killing a man without stopping to render aid.

Last Thursday, Yonathan Michael Tessema, of California, was walking south along a northbound shoulder after sunset when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, killing him.

DPS officials say his body wasn't found until the next day, along the highway about three miles south of Kerrville. Tessema, 34, was officially pronounced dead at 7:32 a.m. on Friday.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing, and there is an active search for the driver and vehicle. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-8477 or submit a web tip here.