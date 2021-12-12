Man arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old on the south side

Early Sunday morning, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead on the south side Sunday morning.

Sammy Gutierrez was arrested for the murder of Avery Flores, according to an affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Avery dead inside of a parked vehicle, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the girlfriend of Flores arrived on scene and said Flores and Gutierrez, who's her ex-boyfriend, had been arguing and threatening each other on Facetime.

Flores drove to the Gutierrez's residence and when Flores got out of his vehicle, Gutierrez shot him from his front yard, the affidavit says. Flores stepped back into his vehicle, but Gutierrez continued to shoot at him, hitting the vehicle several times.

The affidavit says the victim did not threaten the suspect and didn't have any weapons on him or in his vehicle.