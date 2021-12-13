Father shot several times outside home by man asking for his son

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot several times by a man wearing a ski mask. It happened on Edison Drive near Warner Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the San Antonio Police Department .

The victim told officers he heard someone doing something to his truck outside his home. When he decided to go outside and investigate, that's when he confronted the suspect. The resident in his 30s told police the suspect was asking for his son and that it was difficult to speak to him because they spoke different languages. He said that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him several times.