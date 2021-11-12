SAPD: Altercation at bar leads to shooting southeast of downtown

The suspect took off in an unknown vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot southeast of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hackberry and Drexel Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot twice; he had been hit in both legs.

Police said they are working to piece together what happened, but they said some sort of altercation took place at a bar. At some point, the 26-year-old man was shot twice. Authorities said he is in stable condition.

The suspect took off in an unknown vehicle. Authorities are searching for them.