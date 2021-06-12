Mesquite police identify suspect who shot, killed officer outside grocery store

Jamie Jaramillo is currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

MESQUITE, Texas — Editor's note: This story was updated Dec. 10, after Dallas police released the suspect's mugshot.

The suspect who fatally shot a Mesquite police officer outside a grocery store has been identified, officials say.

Mesquite police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, of Balch Springs, will face multiple charges, including the capital murder of a peace officer after shooting and killing Officer Richard Houston outside Albertson’s Friday, Dec. 3.

According to police, Houston was responding to a disturbance involving Jaramillo near the grocery store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road.

Police said during the investigation, Houston was shot multiple times and Jaramillo was also shot.

Houston was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, where he died. He was a 21-year veteran with the Mesquite Police Department.

“This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."

Jaramillo was also taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical yet stable condition, police said.

Friday, Dec. 10, the Dallas Police Department said Jaramillo was released from the hospital and transported to the Dallas County jail.

Police said Monday that a woman, 43-year-old Juventina Vazques Bences, was arrested in connection to the initial disturbance call that Houston was responding to outside the grocery store. She was charged with aggravated assault.

Police have not released any further details surrounding the disturbance call or what led to the gunfire between the suspect and officer. The investigation is ongoing.

Houston joined the Mesquite Police Department in January 2001. He had worked in patrol, on SWAT for more than 10 years and as an investigator, working burglaries and thefts, homeland security and juvenile gang cases, police said in a news release.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Mesquite Police Department said a donation page was set up to help the Houston family.