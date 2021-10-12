Man in critical condition after shooting northwest of downtown

Authorities said the victim, who is in his mid-40s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting northwest of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Fredericksburg Road and Zarzamora Street.

Police said two men got into an argument for unknown reasons. One of the men reportedly shot the other one time in the abdomen. The shooter ran and the victim suffered serious injuries.

Authorities said the victim, who is in his mid-40s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police are searching for the suspect.