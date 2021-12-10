x
Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women Friday afternoon, SAPD says

Authorities say they don't believe the suspect knew either of the women beforehand.

SAN ANTONIO — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents mere blocks from each other early Friday afternoon.

According to San Antonio Police Officer Cory Schuler, police first responded to the 100 block of Louise Street northwest of downtown, where a victim said the suspect "knocked on her door, forced his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her."

While assisting that victim, a similar call came in from the nearby 300 block of Cypress Street. Officers who responded there met with a victim who recounted a similar incident, Schuler said. 

Multiple SAPD teams, including K-9 units, were then dispatched to canvass the area. They eventually caught the suspect, Demarco Culpepper, who Schuler said had evidence on his person linking him to both crime scenes. 

"This is pure evil," Schuler said. "At the end of the day, there are no words. Our hearts go out to the victims."

At this point, Schuler said, it doesn't appear Culpepper knew those victims. He has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and robbery. 

