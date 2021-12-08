Former daycare worker arrested in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A former daycare worker has been arrested, police said. The San Antonio Police Department will be sharing information about the case beginning at 12:30 p.m. from the South Patrol Substation.
Virginia Bella Torres, 45, is accused of stealing jewelry from children at a facility where she worked on the south side, police said.
The victims are a 3-year-old and two 4-year-olds, Jennifer Rodriguez, a Public Information Officer with SAPD, said in a news conference. Investigators said Torres took charm bracelets from each of the children and pawned them.
The felony offense of "theft of a person" is punishable by up to two years in jail, Rodriguez said.
Police are asking anyone with information about any dealings with Torres to contact police.
Torres was arrested at her home on the west side on Wednesday morning, police said.