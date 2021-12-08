Former daycare worker arrested in San Antonio

The San Antonio Police Department will share information about the arrest at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A former daycare worker has been arrested, police said. The San Antonio Police Department will be sharing information about the case beginning at 12:30 p.m. from the South Patrol Substation.

Virginia Bella Torres, 45, is accused of stealing jewelry from children at a facility where she worked on the south side, police said.

The victims are a 3-year-old and two 4-year-olds, Jennifer Rodriguez, a Public Information Officer with SAPD, said in a news conference. Investigators said Torres took charm bracelets from each of the children and pawned them.

The felony offense of "theft of a person" is punishable by up to two years in jail, Rodriguez said.

Police are asking anyone with information about any dealings with Torres to contact police.