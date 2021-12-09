Missing San Antonio teen diagnosed with medical condition, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are requesting the community's help in searching for a 15-year-old boy missing since Tuesday who has a diagnosed medical condition.
According to authorities, Elijah Hernandez-Casarez was last seen on the far west side, along the 900 block of Snowshoe. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
Elijah stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, has curly blonde hair and brown eyes, and also has a scar above his right eye. SAPD officials also say he is right-handed.
If you have any information as to Elijah's whereabouts, you're asked to call SAPD at (210)207-7660.