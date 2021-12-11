Man arrested after shooting, killing another man while driving the wrong way on highway, sheriff says

Pedro Espinoza was reportedly firing random shots at passing vehicles.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old from Uvalde was arrested after shooting and killing a man while driving the wrong way on a highway, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Highway 90 between Dunlay and Castroville.

Sheriff Brown said the suspect, identified as Pedro Espinoza, was driving the wrong way on Highway 90 going east to west.

Espinoza was reportedly firing random shots at passing vehicles. He eventually shot into a shuttle bus filled with railroad employees who were going to work.

One of the men inside the bus, a 45-year-old, was shot in the neck. He passed away.

Another person was reportedly shot in the hand. Sheriff Brown also said another vehicle was hit with a bullet, but they were not injured.

Sheriff Brown said Espinoza had possession of heroin. He is expected to face charges of murder and attempted murder with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.