Man dead after being shot on the south side, police say

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot. Paramedics arrived shortly after police did and pronounced the victim dead.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot on the south side early Sunday morning, police say.

At 12:45 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 200 block of Briggs Avenue for a shooting, police said.

The vehicle the victim was in had several bullet holes, according to police. There was no information on any suspects in the case.