Warehouse fire near downtown destroys $150,000 worth of food in freezer

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of dollars worth of food was destroyed after a storage freezer caught on fire in a warehouse on Sunday night. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m.

A SAFD battalion chief said the call was initially for a smoke investigation on Merida Street, west of downtown. Firefighters traced the smoke to a warehouse freezer. The fire was quickly put out.

The chief estimates the fire damaged around $150,000 worth of food.