SAPD: 18-wheeler catches on fire after crash on Interstate 10

The SAFD Hazmat Response Team was at the scene after diesel leaked onto the road. A portion of the highway was closed for several hours.

SAN ANTONIO — A portion of Interstate 10 was shut down for several hours after a crash involving three vehicles, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on I-10 West at Wurzbach Road on the city's northwest side.

Police said a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in the main lanes of the highway. After the crash, the motorcyclist reportedly lost control, fell off the bike and slid onto the shoulder.

The motorcycle remained on the highway and an 18-wheeler slammed into the bike. That crash caused the 18-wheeler to burst into flames.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The drivers of the pickup truck and 18-wheeler were not injured, police said.

The San Antonio Fire Department Hazmat Response Team was at the scene after diesel leaked onto the road. Crews closed that part of the highway to clean up the mess.

The 18-wheeler was carrying some type of food and the trailer is a complete loss, authorities said.