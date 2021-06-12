How to keep your Christmas tree from going up in flames

On Monday, the San Antonio Fire Department lit a Christmas tree on fire as a demonstration to show how quickly they can light up.

SAN ANTONIO — Even though Christmas tree fires are not common, they're much more likely to be deadly. According to the National Fire Protection Association, on annual average, one of every 45 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 139 total reported home structure fires.

"When you choose a tree, choose a tree that is fresh, green needles. And the needles shouldn't be falling off when you touch them," Chief Hood said. "Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat sources, fireplaces, radiators, heat vents, or candles."

State and local fire agencies are strongly encouraging everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season. Statistics show 33 percent of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.

Trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. The NFPA recommends using the local community's recycling program for tree disposal, if possible.

The NFPA offers the following tips for safely removing holiday lights and decorations: