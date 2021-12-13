Exclusive | A killer's claims: Convicted cop murderer opens up about trial, confession, dying in prison

Otis McKane said not a day goes by on Texas' death row that he doesn't think about being executed. His appeal to stop it is just starting.

'I just try to keep the human part of me alive'

He sat for an hour talking through a glass barrier and over a phone available to prison visitors because McKane said he wanted to share his story until the day he died.

"Everybody might not see things my way. You know, everybody has an opinion," McKane said.

The convicted killer agreed to talk with Eyewitness News about everything but the details of his appeal.

On July 26 of this year, a Bexar County jury convicted him of capital murder . Several days later, he received the death penalty .

Before he could honeymoon, McKane was arrested and confessed to the media as well as police detectives that he'd "lashed out at the wrong person."

That man was McKane, who was married less than 24 hours after the killing.

The detective was shot twice on Nov. 20, 2016, and died . Police zeroed in on a man who previously visited their headquarters to file a report about a custody issue.

Investigators said McKane lashed out at Marconi because he was angry at SAPD for not intervening in a civil custody matter.

Five years ago, San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi was conducting a routine traffic stop near SAPD headquarters when he was ambushed with gunfire.

The law gives boundaries and consequences when you step outside of the lines. Otis McKane crossed the line in a way that made even the vicious cringe.

McKane: I'm saying that somebody, a suspect is somewhere out there.

Hurst: So you are saying that there is someone who on this Earth is roaming around who killed Benjamin Marconi, and you ended up taking the rap for it?

Hurst: Do you remember the video of the person running from the car up to Benjamin Marconi in his car? They said that was you?

Hurst: So Otis, you sat in the same courtroom (as everyone else)? You saw the same video that I did.

Hurst: So who killed Benjamin Marconi? If you did not.

Hurst: Did you or did you not shoot and kill Benjamin Marconi?

Hurst: So let me get this right. You say you're innocent?

Mixing up confessions : 'People misperceived what I was trying to say'

The 36-year-old said his confession to the media and police was the result of a mixup. McKane said he became confused in front of San Antonio's media corp.

McKane: I'm gonna be honest with you. I was high. I was paranoid. I was hurt by what I (had) just been through with the interrogation. And I was confused as far as all those questions that was being thrown at me at one time. And I feel like people misperceived what I was trying to say.

Now, he says he was making an admission to a domestic incident with the mother of his son—not admitting to Marconi's killing.

McKane: So I think people misperceived that as me admitting something to the cameras that, "Oh, he shot him because of his son." And then they asked me, "How do you feel (about) Marconi's family?" I told him like, I'm sad, and I feel like that should have never happened.

A lengthy video confession to SAPD, which the killer recanted, was played during the trial. He repeatedly spoke about doing the wrong thing to the wrong person.

"Just say things to be apologetic, so when we do go to trial, I can at least get a life sentence instead of a death sentence," he said.

McKane said he was telling the detective what he wanted to hear, knowing he was not the killer.

McKane: He just wanted an answer that fits his criteria. And, in my state of mind, I gave him what he wanted, which was the wrong thing to do, knowing that I'm innocent.

Hurst: How do I know what to believe, Otis? Because if you're saying that you lied to the officer, then how do I know that you are not lying to me now?

McKane: Because my hands are free. I've signed signatures to talk to you. I'm willing to talk to you.

Hurst: One of the expert witnesses says that their assessment of you is that you are delusional and you refuse to accept responsibility

McKane: The expert witness, the one that never actually interviewed me? Are you talking about him? Are you talking about the guy that never talked to me before in my life like we are doing? The person who don't know anything about me? That guy?

Hurst: You never see that police officer in that car, ambushed as a person shoots him twice. That is never processed in your head.