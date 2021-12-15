BCSO: Three people charges in connection with sex trafficking of two minor victims

On August 8, a San Antonio Police officer responded to a hotel for a welfare check regarding a 17-year-old female.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people are facing charges in connection with the trafficking of two minors, according to an affidavit.

On August 8, a San Antonio Police officer responded to a hotel located in the 4300 block of Spectrum One for a welfare check regarding a 17-year-old female. She had told her friend that she was involved in prostitution and in the presence of a 'dangerous male', an arrest warrant affidavit.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the room that belonged to 38-year-old Carlos Llorca. The affidavit says the victim told police that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by 38-year-old Jamicheal Trimble and other males inside of the hotel room after being drugged with narcotics and alcohol.

The victim was also reported as a missing juvenile under state guardianship.

While at CPS headquarters, the victim told police that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by Trimble, as recent as that very day. The victim told police that a friend of her, who is another victim, knew Trimble and the other men and that the men paid her friend to have sex with her.

On August 30, police responded to the same hotel to get the other victim who was also a runaway under state guardianship. The affidavit says CPS found out where that victim was and pointed police to her location.

The affidavit goes on to say that both of the victims knew each other and one of them invited the other to the hotel to participate in prostitution.

The first victim told police that she believes she was drugged before Trimble sexually assaulted her because she felt intoxicated and was not able to consent.

She said believed that the other victim met these men through her mother, Mindy Alfaro, the affidavit says.

On September 1, Trimble was arrested and admitted to having met the girls inside the hotel room and admitted to meeting Alfaro through a dating website --- however Trimble denied sexually assaulting either victim and refused to give a DNA sample.

That night, Llorco spoke with officers and said Alfaro brought her daughter to the hotel room and admitted to letting the two minors stay in his room and provided them with a place to sleep, but he also denied sexually assaulting either female.

The affidavit says police later found video proof that both males had sexual contact with the two victims.

The other victim agreed to turn herself in [as a reported missing runaway] on Oct. 25 and told police that the two men offered to pay her for sexual encounters. She says both men knew that both of the victims were reported as runaways and minors.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Llorca's arrest and will be charged with Trafficking of a Person under the age of 18. The affidavit has his address as being in Mansfield which is a suburb of Dallas. The report also said police plan to charge Trimble with the same charge.