Four taken into custody after leading police on chase, hour-long standoff

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase and engaging in an hour-long standoff Wednesday night, officials said.

SAPD said around 9:30 p.m., Kirby Police Department was chasing a vehicle with four people inside who were believed to have been shooting at vehicles on I-35.

KPD lost sight of the vehicle after 10 minutes but the SAPD eagle tracked and found the vehicle in the 200 block of Loma Park Drive on the west side where the four suspect got out of the car and hid under a house, police said.

A homeowner saw the suspects and fired shots towards the ground, police said. After an hour-long standoff with the suspects under the house, SAPD took them into custody with no issues.