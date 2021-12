Authorities said that Alicia Martinez was last seen on December 14 in the 4000 block of Nugget Peak in far north Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 72-year-old woman.

"Her unique characteristics include that she wears glasses, walks slow, has a gold crown on her front tooth, and has a distinctive mole on her nose," BCSO said.