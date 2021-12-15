The landmark NDAA bill that takes away the military's authority to prosecute sexual assault and harassment cases now heads to President Biden's desk.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Nearly 18 months after the Fort Hood murder of a young Houston soldier, the U.S. Senate has passed the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act in her name.

The bill was passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act and now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on December 20, 2020

The landmark NDAA bill takes away the military's authority to prosecute sexual assault and harassment cases after accusations of ignoring complaints and sweeping them under the rug.

"... this is a bittersweet feeling," Guillén's sister Mayra tweeted. "The loss of my sister created the biggest military law change in history. I awaited so long for this day. All our work [paid] off. There's more to come. Amen."

THE BILL HAS BEEN PASSED. #NDAA #IamVanessaGuillen this is a bittersweet feeling. The loss of my sister created the biggest military law change in history. I awaited so long for this day. All our work payed off. There’s more to come. Amen. @WhistleblowerLF 🙏🏻 — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) December 15, 2021

"This bill will finally answer the call for countless survivors of sexual assault and harassment to provide independent prosecution of these crimes," Garcia tweeted last week after the House passed the bill.

According to the criminal complaint, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson dismembered her body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County.

After a massive search, her body was found more than two months later. Robinson shot and killed himself the next day as authorities closed in to arrest him.

Guillén told her family she was sexually harassed but they said she did not report it for fear of retaliation.

I am pleased that the Senate passed the #NDAA, containing critical reforms to military justice to prevent sexual assault & keep our soldiers safe.



It’s been a long road to get #JusticeForVanessaGuillen, but we kept up the fight & now, these reforms will go to @POTUS’ desk. pic.twitter.com/7bDkeRV59w — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) December 15, 2021

After her death, the Guillén family worked tirelessly to pressure the military to make changes.

In Texas, a similar bill called the Vanessa Guillén Act, was also signed back in June and went into effect Sept. 1.