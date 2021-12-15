HBO show films at locations across Seguin

Crews for 'Love & Death' filmed at five spots in Seguin, including Arlan's Market, ZDT's Amusement Park, and a school.

SEGUIN, Texas — Television magic is taking over one local town. Hollywood arrived in Seguin, which is northeast of San Antonio. A TV show for HBO Max filmed in the community and most of the action happened Wednesday. KENS 5 took its cameras to the town to get a feel of all the buzz.

The mini-series is called ‘Love & Death’ and has Nicole Kidman reportedly behind the project. It is also set to star Elizabeth Olsen. Films crews filmed at five spots in Seguin, including Arlan's Market, ZDT's Amusement Park, and a school.

Owner of Funky Monkey Vintage Venue, Bridgette Zertuche, said it is not every day that Hollywood is in town.

“It is fun and exciting, and it is different,” she said.

The bulk of the film crews arrived on Monday. Seguin will be used as the backdrop for the show that is expected to debut in 2022. The mini-series is reportedly about a true murder that happened in the 80’s.

Main Street and Convention Visitors’ and Bureau Director, Kyle Kramm, said a film scout showed up to Seguin a couple of months ago and fell in love with the town.

“It is a great boost for the community,” Kramm said. We have a lot of architecture and unique buildings. We have a very historic downtown.”

Zertuche said the production company came to her store and bought items to use as props on the show. They snagged up retro 70’s lamps and tables.

“It tickled us pink to know that they chose our store,” she said.

The town which is comprised of nearly 29,000 people is truly mesmerized by the works of Hollywood.

“They actually leave an impressionable mark on our town,” Zertuche said.