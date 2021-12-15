Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hornets

The Spurs and Hornets meet for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-16) will host the Charlotte Hornets (15-14) Wednesday night as the teams will face off for the first time this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team got back on the winning track with a 112-97 win over the Pelicans at home Sunday night.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 24 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick White added 24 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 17 points.

Here are five things to watch for in the game:

1. The Hornets will be without guard LaMelo Ball due to health and safety protocols.

2. The third-period woes. The Spurs are 0-13 this season when trailing after the third.

3. The Spurs are 3-3 at home versus East teams.

4. The Hornets are first in the league in points per game at 115.8 and the Spurs average 108.5 points per game good for 11th in the NBA.

5. The Spurs have outrebounded their opponents in three-straight games.