'I hope the neighbors can be at ease' | East side venue known for recent violence to close

Neighbors near Hackberry and Drexel report unruly behavior stemming from the music venue - which includes urination and defecation on their properties.

SAN ANTONIO — A former bar-turned-music venue that's gained a bad reputation over the last several months will close down.

This, after multiple shootings on the east side property left neighbors in fear.

As KENS 5 learned after talking with neighbors, gunshots weren't the only thing caught on camera.

"They're shooting without no care about where they're at," said a resident who interviewed with KENS 5 under condition of anonymity. "The neighbor down the street got windows shot up."

Neighbors near Drexel and Hackberry are tired of the gunshots and unruly behavior.

"I have my grandson with me here on the weekends. Sometimes we're laying in the living room so we can watch TV," said the resident. "All of a sudden you'll hear the commotion."

Other neighbors who spoke with us off-camera say patrons of Twin Sisters Cantina are the ones causing the disruption by parking in people's driveways and urinating or defecating on people's property. One neighbor shared surveillance video with KENS 5 catching a man in the act.

"Either shut it down or go somewhere else," said the resident. "I doubt they would be doing that at their homes."

The most recent shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department say an argument led to a man being shot in each leg. The suspect is still on the run.

"We shut down for a few months, then we just never recovered," said Israel Isaiah Castro, who runs Twin Sisters Cantina. "The last seven to eight months have been my least enjoyable moments of that place."

Castro says patrons pre-pandemic weren't problematic. He says the business has been open for about three and a half years.

"It was really, really hip and trendy...our events then vs now are different," said Castro. "The crowd we now cater to with the late-night food and the shows is a lot more aggressive."

He tells us he's been on this troublesome path too long with Twin Sisters and plans to shut down. He will shift his focus to another venue he owns in San Antonio.

"We are looking to rectify the situation by removing anything of our presence from that location and moving on," he said. "So I hope the neighbors can be at ease if that makes any difference for them."

TABC says the venue's liquor license was canceled in February 2020. Without the license, Twin Sisters could operate as a BYOB venue.

"I wish we had reached out sooner [to city officials]," said Castro, referring to City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez. "I wish I had reached out sooner to my neighbors. Those are lessons I can only take with me."

As for when the venue will close for good, Castro didn't discuss that in-detail just yet.