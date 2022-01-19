Hundreds evacuated due to Bastrop fire; Cowboy Breakfast postponed | KENS 5 News Now

x
SAN ANTONIO — Evacuations are still in place after winds took over a controlled burn in Bastrop County. And, the popular "Cowboy Breakfast" won't return to the public until 2023 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Also, a wintry mix of sleet and snow flurries could hit the Hill County and parts of northern San Antonio Thursday.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5. 

