Cowboy Breakfast for the public postponed until 2023

About 6,000 first responders from the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department will be able to pick up breakfast from St. Phillip's College.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's popular Cowboy Breakfast is being postponed again for the public until 2023 due to the ongoing pandemic. It will though, be served to about 6,000 first responders, an official with the event told KENS 5.

"We are preparing breakfast for SAPD and SAFD. They will be picking up from our cooking location at St. Phillip's College," Chuck Christian, the Vice Chairman of the Cowboy Breakfast, said.

Christian said more details will be released later this week, but for now – he told KENS 5 a public event is planned for 2023.

Event organizers plan to feed the firefighters and police officers roughly 6,500 tacos, plus pastries.

The long-standing tradition started in 1979 in San Antonio. The Cowboy Breakfast is the event that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo event's season and normally starts at 4:30 a.m. with free food and live music.

The event is also a non-profit scholarship fundraiser.

Last year, the event was also canceled due to the pandemic. However, the organization did cook for some non-profits who serve the area. They made about 700 tacos and gave them to Seton Home, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and Family Violence Prevention Services.

Prior to the pandemic, the Cowboy Breakfast was recognized in 2001 as the World’s Largest Cooked Breakfast by the Guinness Book of Records. It feeds between 30,000-50,000 people, depending on the weather.

Normally, the Texas-size menu includes:

20,000 servings of Picante Sauce by Simply Fresco

15,000 cups of What’s Brewing coffee

12,000 Kiolbassa Chorizo & egg tacos

10,000 Rudy's BBQ beef tacos

8,000 Pioneer Biscuits & Kiolbassa sausage

8,000 bacon & egg tacos

5,000 potato & egg tacos

5,000 Kiolbassa Sausage Wraps

5,000 Pints Oak Farms Milk & Orange Juice

2,500 servings of Pioneer Biscuits & Gravy