Live: Evacuations underway in Bastrop due to 300-acre wildfire

Officials say the fire started in relation to a prescribed burn.

BASTROP, Texas — Officials are evacuating a street in Bastrop County as first responders work to get a massive wildfire fire under control Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the wildfire is at 100 Park Road 1A in Bastrop, just north of SH 71 and south of SH 21. Officials are asking the following residents to evacuate:

Update at 3:20: Residents along Pine Tree Loop, Linda Lane and Lisa Lane.

Update at 2:55: Residents at Pine Hill Estates including Pine Hill Drive and roads in between.

Officials said aircraft will be making water and retardant drops to help slow the spread of the fire and assist in protecting structures in the area.

Search "Rolling Pines" in the embed below for the latest updates on the fire:

Some road closures have also been implemented at SH 21 at the south shore of Lake Bastrop and E. SH 21 at FM 1441.

BASTROP WILDFIRE: East State Highway 21 at FM 1441 is closed.



Deputies are turning people around. pic.twitter.com/eNYDegU107 — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) January 18, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it is responding to a request for assistance with the fire, which the forest service estimated is consuming 300 acres and is 0% contained. They also reported the fire was not very contained at its first report. The forest service said the fire is "very active" and that aviation resources have been ordered to assist.

BCOEM confirmed that the wildfire started in relation to a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park. The burn was set to be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 18, and possibly the next day as well. Park Road 1C from Harmon Road to Park Road 1A were closed for the prescribed burn.

Heads up. Bastrop State Park will be conducting prescribed fire today, Tuesday 1/18 and possibly tomorrow, Wednesday 1/19 if conditions are favorable. Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, January 17, 2022

The forest service said Tuesday presented an increased danger for wildfires due to warm, dry and windy conditions on the forecast. Since Friday, the forest service reports the department, along with local fire departments, have responded to 97 wildfires that burned 7,460 acres of land around the state. Strong north winds and dry vegetation contributed to increased wildfire activity over the weekend, the forest service said.

Increased wildfire danger is anticipated today as warm, dry and windy conditions are in the forecast. Forecast fire... Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Bluebonnet Coop said Tuesday it was "de-energizing power lines for the safety of emergency crews and residents near the fire in Bastrop County, east of Bastrop State Park along Tx Hwy 21."

Bastrop County has been home to a number of extreme fires over the past decade.

The Bastrop Complex fire of September 2011 at the time was the most destructive wildfire in state history. It burned through around 34,000 acres and destroyed approximately 1,700 homes and businesses. Two people died as a result of the fire.

The Hidden Pines Fire then occurred a few years later in October of 2015. About 4,600 acres were burned and 64 structures were destroyed.