Seguin ISD temporarily closes schools amid staff shortages, COVID surge; Child tax credit payments end | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — Seguin ISD is closing all schools and offices on Friday due to staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 surge. The superintendent says he plans to have the campuses deep-cleaned and disinfected during the short break, adding he hopes "everyone will take this extra time to rest and recover."

For the first time in six months, parents will not see an extra few hundred dollars in their bank accounts today. It was a part of the monthly child tax credit of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. Payments expired at the end of last year.

And a fire started at an abandoned northwest-side restaurant after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window, the San Antonio Fire Department says.

