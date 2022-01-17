Man with gun arrested at SA Catholic church; more COVID testing sites open | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us to get the latest with KENS 5's Sarah Forgany every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died in a house fire on the north side, her husband was injured and the family's pets died. Investigators are also searching for the couple's son, who may have spent the night at their home.

Two arrests were made and nobody was hurt after a man with a gun interrupted mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Sunday morning, according to officials with the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

And the City of San Antonio and Bexar County have partnered with San Antonio-based Community Labs to expand and increase access to testing. They've opened up several more testing sites.

