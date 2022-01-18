Schools cancel classes due to COVID-19; ’Hiccaway’ device to appear on Shark Tank | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two women leads to a double shooting on the northeast side of town. Also, more local school districts are canceling classes due to surging cases of COVID-19 in the community.
And, a San Antonio doctor has found a cure for the hiccups and he's taking his idea to "Shark Tank."
Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the morning team every weekday from KENS 5.
