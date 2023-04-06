Passion of the Christ re-enactment returns to San Antonio Friday morning

Hundreds typically pack downtown streets for the annual Good Friday event.

SAN ANTONIO — A longstanding tradition will return to downtown San Antonio when a Passion of the Christ re-enactment sets out from Milam Park to Main Plaza on Good Friday.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. after a 9:30 prayer service, and despite the gloomy weather, it's expected to draw hundreds eager to participate in one of the city's biggest Holy Week events. It will be led by Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller and Father Carlos Velázquez, and features actors in the roles of Jesus Christ, Mary Magdalene and other holy figures as the trial of Christ is re-enacted.

The walk ends in front of San Fernando Cathedral, where the crucifixion is then re-enacted. Other events will follow inside the downtown cathedral.

The event and its services are bilingual.

