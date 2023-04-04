Cold front brings near 20-degree drop; days of rain to San Antonio

Long story short keep your jackets and umbrellas nearby for next couple of days.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for some big weather changes! After experiencing days of warm and humid weather a cold front will arrive dropping temperatures near 20 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. The front will also usher in beneficial rain for days, some spots in Bexar County gaining near 2 inches of rainfall.

As cooler air sets in behind the front, below-average temperatures will stay through the rest of the work week. Long story short keep your jackets and umbrellas nearby for the next couple of days. This next system will also bring comfortable weather for Easter weekend.

Here's what San Antonians need to know:

What time does the front arrive? - A broken line of showers will move in early morning Wednesday as the tail-end of a cold front pushes through Bexar County. San Antonians can expect more light rain becoming scattered for the morning and early afternoon.

Wednesday will also be breezy as wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph by 7 a.m. and continue through the day. Since the cold front arrives early morning, high temperatures will only hit low 70s on Wednesday and drop in the 50s overnight. Showers could also kick up overnight.

How long will rain continue? - Thursday morning through Friday afternoon will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the San Antonio area. Isolated thunderstorms could become severe Thursday night.

High temperatures will be chilly in the low 60s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s. Overall, it will be a fall-like and soggy as San Antonians end the work week. Winds will also stay breezy with gusts around 20 mph.

By Saturday, rainfall totals could amount one to three inches.