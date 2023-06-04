Shoppers from Mexico boost San Antonio's economy during Holy Week

More people are returning to their Easter travel traditions now that pandemic restrictions are lifted.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Visitors to Mexico are helping boost San Antonio’s economy this Holy Week, the days between Palm Sunday and Easter. It is a week-long holiday in Mexico, so many people made the trip to see friends and family.

The gloomy weather on Thursday sent many visitors indoors to do some shopping at North Star Mall. The mall has been busy, so it has been hard to find a parking spot. One family drove six hours from Mexico to San Antonio with their three young sons because they enjoyed their last visit so much.

“We came seven years ago,” said Oscar Perez. “They want to go to SeaWorld.”

The Perez's shopped at stores that they do not have in Mexico.

“Like Bath & Body Works, some sportswear for the kids, some shoes we find here and other stuff that Mexico doesn’t have,” Perez said.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce said tourism has really picked up this year.

"We still see tons of folks coming out,” said Dave Petersen, the interim president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. “They're coming in droves. We know it is a key time for our neighbors from the south to come north."



Whether it is shopping or entertainment, our city has plenty of options.

“You can pick any of our amusement parks, you can pick our hotels, you can pick our restaurants. We’ve really got it all,” Petersen said. “There are other places that can offer some things, but San Antonio offers something for everybody when they come to visit.”