Here's when you'll be able to camp overnight in San Antonio parks for Easter

It's an Alamo City tradition: families camping out at local parks over Easter weekend. This year, the festivities could be damp.

SAN ANTONIO — The upcoming Easter weekend and gradual warming of South Texas temperatures means San Antonio families are once again preparing to camp overnight in city parks.

The Alamo City tradition returned last year after the pandemic shelved it in 2020 and 2021. The city will lift its usual curfew hours starting at 11 p.m. Thursday before reinstating them at 11 p.m. Sunday night at the following parks:

Brackenridge Park (3700 North St. Mary's)

Brackenridge Park, First Tee (915 East Mulberry; campers allowed starting at 3 p.m. on Friday)

Brackenridge Park, Lions Field (2809 Broadway)

McAllister Park (13102 Jones Maltsberger)

MLK Park (3503 Martin Luther King)

Roosevelt Park (331 Roosevelt)

San Pedro Springs Park (1315 San Pedro)

O.P. Schnabel Park (9606 Bandera)

Southside Lions Park (3100 Hiawatha)

Southside Lions Park East (3900 Pecan Valley)

Woodlawn Lake Park (1103 Cincinnati; Island House and gym areas off-limits)

Recycling bins will be available at each park for campers to dispose of plastic bottles and cans, the city says, while also encouraging families to remove their own trash as much as they can.

"We encourage visitors to do their part to ensure our parks remain clean by disposing of litter and recyclables properly," San Antonio Parks and Recreation Director Homer Garcia III is quoted as saying in a release. "Whatever you pack into the park, please remember to pack it out.”

The city says Easter weekend campers last year threw away 19 tons of trash and five tons of recycling in Brackenridge Park alone.

Chances for rain and potential storms will linger until the weekend before drier weather returns just in time for the holiday.

