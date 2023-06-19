Driver facing reckless driving charges after high-speed crash sends three to hospital

The driver of the vehicle that was crashed into was in critical condition, and the child with them suffered minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is facing charges of reckless driving after a high-speed crash sends three to the hospital, including a 12-year-old child.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of SW Military Drive and New Laredo Highway for reports of a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver pinned inside a vehicle as well as an injured 12-year-old child passenger.

Police say a speeding driver in a red truck ran a red light and slammed into a white SUV, pinning the driver and injuring the child passenger. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into the white truck in front of it, also injuring that driver.

The SUV driver had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Univeristy Hospital in critical condition. The child in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital, but in stable condition with only minor injuries. The female driver of the white truck was taken to the hospital with a possible broken arm.

Officials say the driver of the red truck that caused the collision is facing reckless driving charges that could be upgraded if the victim in critical condition does not survive.

Police do not suspect that the driver was intoxicated.

This is a developing story.

